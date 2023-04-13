Decrease In Skull Bones In Early Mammals May Have Allowed For Enhanced Brain Size, New Study Says

Computer simulations and stress analyses help throw light on the purpose of skull simplification that happened in early mammals during evolution around 150 to 100 million years ago, according to a new study.

An international team of palaeontologists, led by University of Birmingham, UK, demonstrated in the study that reducing the number of skull bones did not lead to higher bite forces or increased skull strength as hypothesised for many decades.

Instead, the team found that the skull shape of these early mammals redirected stresses during feeding in a more efficient way.

Their findings have been published in the journal Communications Biology.

In the earliest ancestors of modern mammals over 300 million years ago, similar to animals in many vertebrate groups with a backbone such as fish and reptiles, the skull and lower jaw of animals are composed of numerous bones.

However, during evolution the number of skull bones was successively reduced in early mammals around 150 to 100 million years ago.

"Stress was redirected from the part of the skull housing the brain to the margins of the skull during feeding, which may have allowed for an increase in brain size," said lead author Stephan Lautenschlager.

The study further demonstrated that alongside the reduction of skull bones, early mammals also became a lot smaller, some of which had a skull length of only 10-12 millimetres. This miniaturization considerably restricted the available food sources and early mammals had adapted to feeding mostly on insects.

The researchers said that this combination of small size, reduced number of skull bones and feeding on new food sources, such as insects, allowed the ancestors of modern mammals to thrive in the shadows of the dinosaurs.

"Changes to skull structure combined with mammals becoming smaller are linked with a dietary switch to consuming insects - allowing the subsequent diversification of mammals which led to development of the wide-range of creatures that we see around us today," said Lautenschlager.

However, the researchers said, mammals had a chance to further diversify and reach the large range of body sizes seen today only after dinosaurs became extinct at the end of the Cretaceous, some 66 million years ago.