Delta Variant Doubles Probability Of Hospitalisation; Affects Younger People More: Report

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers analysed the rate of hospitalisation in the Delta variant of COVID-19 is much higher as compared to the Alpha variant which was first detected in England last year. According to the report, it had accumulated the medical record of over 43,000 people between March 2021 and May 2021, out of which which only 1.8 per cent were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Three quarters had not been vaccinated, and 24 per cent had received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Delta variant affects the younger population swiftly: Lancet research

Anne Presanis, co-lead author and a senior statistician at the University of Cambridge’s MRC Biostatistics Unit, said that the reports of different people were analysed to figure out the risk of hospital admission for those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. According to the research, patients were followed up for a maximum of 14 days from their earliest COVID-19-positive specimen until the hospital admission or emergency care attendance date. Patients were censored at the date of death if occurred without a previous hospital attendance event within the 14-day period.

"34 656 patients were infected with the alpha variant and 8682 patients had the delta variant; the proportion of weekly cases by variant changed across the study period with alpha decreasing from 7593 (99·8%) of 7606 cases in the week of March 29, 2021, to 2117 (34·8%) of 6090 cases in the week of May 17, 2021," read the findings of the research. According to the Lancet researchers, those infected with the delta variant were younger--age ranging from 15-41 years-- while the Alpha variant affected the people from 17-43 years. Compared with patients with the alpha variant, a greater proportion of patients with the delta variant were from an Asian background or lived in the northwest of England or London, analysed the group of researchers.

Researchers appeal to people to get covid vaccine

"This large national study found a higher hospital admission or emergency care attendance risk for patients with COVID-19 infected with the delta variant compared with the alpha variant. Results suggest that outbreaks of the delta variant in unvaccinated populations might lead to a greater burden on healthcare services than the alpha variant," said Presanis. "We already know that immunisation offers the best security against Delta and as this variant accounts for over 98 per cent of COVID-19 cases in England, it is essential that those who have not taken two doses of vaccine should inoculate at the earliest,” added the co-author.

(Image Credit: Shutterstock/FusionMedicalAnimation/Unsplash)