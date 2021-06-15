Delta Variant: UK Study Finds COVID Vaccines To Be 'highly Effective' Against New Strain

Even as the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) is now spreading rapidly across the world, a UK-based study has found that vaccines are highly effective against this COVID-19 strain. This assumes significance as the National Centre for Disease Control had concluded that this variant was responsible for the second wave in India. First detected in India, the Delta variant has been listed as a "variant of concern" by the WHO. The aforesaid study was conducted by Public Health England- an executive agency of the UK's Department of Health and Social Care between April 12 and June 4.

It entailed an analysis of 14,019 cases of the Delta variant out of which 166 persons were admitted to hospitals in the UK. While 96% of persons taking two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were protected from hospitalization, the corresponding finding for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92%. Thus, these are comparable with vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization from the Alpha variant. However, the level of protection from mortality from the Delta variant is yet to be established. Reacting to this development, UK Health and Social Care Secretary stressed the importance of getting the second dose of the vaccine.

Concern over Delta variant

Earlier on Monday, UK PM Boris Johnson confirmed that the fourth stage of the lockdown roadmap dubbed 'Freedom Day' will be delayed by 4 weeks. While all legal lockdown restrictions were set to end on June 21. they will remain in place until July 19 owing to concerns that COVID-19 infections have doubled in the worst-affected areas of the nation owing to the Delta variant. Amid experts predicting a rise in hospitalizations owing to this strain, Johnson said, "It is sensible to wait a little longer".

He added, “We will now accelerate the second jabs for the over-40s, just as we did for over-50s, to give them all maximum protection". According to the UK PM, the month-long delay would give the National Health Service "extra time" to grapple with Delta variant infections. Recently, the Zimbabwe government too declared a two-week localized lockdown in Hurungwe and Kariba districts after detecting this strain.

Meanwhile, two separate studies by the AIIMS in collaboration with the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology and the National Centre for Disease Control have shown that the Delta variant is infecting people who have received one or two jabs of either COVISHIELD or COVAXIN. The AIIMS study was conducted on 63 subjects who had breakthrough infections - 36 of whom had received two doses, while 27 had been administered a single dose of the vaccine. While no deaths were reported in the 63 subjects, almost all cases had a high-grade unremitting fever for 5-7 days.