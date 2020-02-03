Desperate Search On For 'lost' Wuhan Travellers In UK, Over 450 Unaccounted For

The search for 480 missing people who fled the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak from Wuhan to Britain is still ongoing. As the British government launched a huge advertisement campaign to tell people how to stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus which has now claimed 361 lives with nearly 17,205 confirmed cases in China.

According to UK media reports, the government officials had begun tracing 1,561 recent arrivals from China. However, at least 480 still remain reportedly unaccounted for. This has sparked fears among the health authorities in Britain is that some of the 'lost' travellers can be in their incubation period of the novel Coronavirus.

11 more UK nationals return from virus-hit Wuhan

Earlier, at least 11 more UK nationals returned from Wuhan on a French plane and were reportedly taken to Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral where they will be quarantined for two weeks. The new returnees will join the 83 British nationals who are isolated in Arrow Park Hospital on Merseyside.

Philippines confirms first Coronavirus death outside China

The latest increase in the death toll of the deadly coronavirus comes as the Philippines confirms the first death due to 2019-nCoV on February 2, as countries around the globe have managed to evacuate their citizens from virus-hit China. According to the British Department of Health, 264 coronavirus tests have come back negative while two who were detected are currently being treated in Newcastle.

Coronavirus takes toll on Chinese economy

Meanwhile, the crisis in China due to virus has also started taking a toll in its economy. China's central bank has said on February 2 that it will pump $173 billion into the economy to help fight the nationwide outbreak of the Coronavirus. As the deadly virus claims more than 300 lives with nearly 14,000 confirmed cases in China, the People's Bank of China released a statement which said that it would launch 1.2 trillion yuan reverse purchase operation to maintain 'reasonable abundant liquidity' in the banking system.

