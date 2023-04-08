Despite Accused Of Playing 'gutter Politics, Labour Shares A New Advert Against UK PM

Launching a sharp attack against the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Labour Party released another poster hours after being accused of "gutter politics" for launching a personal attack against the Prime Minister.

On Twitter, the Labour Party shared a poster that carried an image of Sunak with texts that said, "Do you think an adult convicted of possessing a gun with intent to harm should go to prison?" It added, "Rishi Sunak doesn't." Using Ministry's data, the post further touched the issue of firearm possession, under which more than 900 adults were accussed. "Under the Tories, 937 adults convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to harm served no prison time. Labour will lock up dangerous gunmen."

Labour Party shares advert against Rishi Sunak accussing him of serious crimes

Labour party comes under fire for launching personal attack on the prime minister

Now, the Labour Party has come under massive criticism for using such terms against the country's prime minister, and critics have even branded the Labour Party's advertisement as a "dog whistle."

In another post shared by the Labour Party on Twitter, they openly attacked the prime minister, saying that Rishi Sunak doesn't think that "adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison." The post further said, "Under the Tories, 4500 adults convicted of sexually abusing children under 16 served no prison time." The post said that when the Labour Party comes to power, they "will lock up dangerous child abusers."

Conservative leader accuses Labour Party of playing "gutter politics"

The Conservative deputy chair, Lee Anderson, said the Labour advertisement was "gutter politics". "I hate all this dog whistle politics, and so do many Labour MPs," he added. Meanwhile, Conservative Party leader Baroness Sayeeda Warsi condemned Labour's move and slammed her own party for starting an "appalling fight in the gutter."

Image: AP