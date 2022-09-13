Diana’s Words Come Back To Haunt Charles After His Coronation; Internet Trends #NotMyKing

Four days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II at her residence at the Balmoral castle on September 8 when most of the members of the Royal Family were by her side, Twitter was abuzz with the #NotMyKing hashtag invoking Diana's prediction about her own death. Notably, as per the plan of Royal Succession, Prince Charles became the King of the United Kingdom.

Diana predicted her own death

The Twitteratti appeared to be unhappy with the accession of Prince Charles as the anti-Charles sentiment awashed the social media platform with chants, slogans, videos tagged with #NotMyKing.

Significantly, Princess Diana’s butler in his book had mentioned that she had predicted her own death. As covered in the book - ‘The Royal Duty’ Butler Paul Burrell writes about a letter that she had sent him, in which she said that she was afraid with threat to her life and that her death would be looked at like an accident. This would all be done so that her Ex-Husband Prince Charles could re-marry.

Just in case anyone has forgotten. Diana predicted her own death and the method that it would be caused by. #chilling#notmyking pic.twitter.com/WzDtqY4yZh — Jim Brennan (@camdentownjim) September 11, 2022

Amid this, #NotMyKing was trending on Twitter for multiple other reasons. A video of King Charles III's 'servile' gesticulation has gone viral as well, with people also taking to streets to express anti-Charles sentiment.

Princess Diana’s prediction was not a secret

The threat to Princess Diana’s life was not a well-kept secret and apart from her Butler, the Royal family watcher and the then Editor-in-Chief of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward was also aware of Princess Diana’s prediction about her death. Seward shared this on The Early show Co-anchored by Rene Syler.

According to Seward, Diana said, 'It sounds really weird saying this now but I really thought there was a conspiracy to get rid of me. I thought my car brakes were being tampered with and I had the apartment swept for bugs.'

Seward said, "And of course, they found nothing, but she said, 'It sounds silly, doesn't it?' She, obviously, believed that was going to happen to her the year of her divorce.''

She said that it was the worst year of her life, and Seward noted that the reasons the Princess gave about the fears that her apartment was being bugged or the car brakes being tampered with were the same as mentioned in the Butler’s report.

