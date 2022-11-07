Did Boris Johnson Back Out From UK PM Race Due To Financial Considerations?

When Boris Johnson pulled out from the Tory party leadership race to replace Liz Truss, many suspected that he did so because he did not have the support of 100 MPs necessary to get into the final stage of the contest. Now, the chair of the powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers has disclosed that Boris Johnson in fact did have the support of 100 MPs, just like Rishi Sunak did. This disclosure led to speculation as to why Johnson pulled out from the race to become the UK PM.

A report from the Observer has claimed that financial considerations might have played a role in Johnson's decision. Since his resignation back in July, he has reportedly been in talks with talent agencies such as Endeavour and Harry Walker Agency. Harry Walker Agency represents other prominent politicians like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. According to estimates by these agencies, Boris Johnson's earning potential is somewhere around £20 million per year. The talent agencies who help politicians earn money by engaging in speaking events and signing book deals, reportedly told Johnson that if he were to lose in the final round to Rishi Sunak, his earning potential will depriciate by almost 50 percent.

What are Boris backers saying?

A senior Tory MP said, "What I think worried Boris most is that the rest of his life would have been awful, with people – including those friends who told him not to stand – saying he destroyed the party and lost us the next election. That is not to say financial issues might not have played on his mind too.”

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the former UK PM told the publication that financial considerations were totally irrelevant. He added that the former UK PM chose to bow out from the race, despite having the necessary support, because "he had sadly come to the conclusion that this (taking the fight to the membership) would simply not be the right thing to do and you can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”

Johnson is apparently working on a book about William Shakespeare. Before becoming the UK PM, Johnson had written a book on Winston Churchill.