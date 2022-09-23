Did Boris Johnson Thank Vladimir Putin For 'inspirational Leadership'? Watch Viral Gaffe

In a verbal slip-up, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was caught on camera inadvertently thanking Russian President Vladimir Putin when he intended to praise Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Johnson made the goof-up during a general commons debate on the war in Ukraine. The ex-Prime Minister was speaking about London's support to Kyiv by offering weapons.

"Thanks to the heroism of the Ukrainian armed forces, thanks in part to the weapons that we are proud to be offering, I congratulate my right honourable friend (James Heappey) on his description of the work of the UK armed forces, the weapons that we're sending, the huge list," Johnson said.

"Inspirational leadership of Vladimir Putin," Johnson makes goof-up

"Thanks also, of course, to the inspirational leadership of Vladimir Putin," he accidentally said before correcting himself immediately. "The inspirational leadership of Volodymyr Zelensky, forgive me, the Russian forces have, in recent days, been expelled from large parts of the north-east of the country around Kharkiv."

He stated that Ukraine is increasing pressure on Kherson and he has no doubt that Ukrainians will win. Johnson also spoke about the importance of "doubling down in our defence" if Russia doubles down on his "aggression".

"If Putin is going to double down on his aggression, then we must double down in our defence of the Ukrainians, and we must be prepared to give more military assistance and more economic support, and I welcome warmly the announcements from this Government this week," he went on to say.

Russia launched a "special military operation" against Ukraine in late February. Recently, Putin announced a partial military mobilization in the county claiming that West "wants to destroy Russia".