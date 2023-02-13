Did China Violate UK Airspace Too? PM Sunak In Touch With Allies Over Balloon Intrusion

British PM Rishi Sunak has stated that the UK is communicating with its allies after a minister accepted that Chinese spy balloons may have infiltrated British airspace, as per a report from Sky news. Over the past week, several airborne objects have been brought down in North America, with the most recent occurrence being a fourth one shot down by military fighter jets at the request of President Joe Biden. Beijing admitted that the balloon was from China but claimed that it was a civilian weather balloon.

Transport Minister Richard Holden, whilst speaking to Sky news, categorised China as a "hostile state". The UK's relationship has changed a lot from the days of former British PM David Cameron, when China was seen as an opportunity. In the interview, when the journalist asked Holden if spy balloons had flown over the UK as well, he replied by saying that it is a possibility. Meanwhile, British PM Rishi Sunak said: "I want people to know we will do whatever it takes to keep the country safe. We have something called the quick reaction alert force, which involves Typhoon planes which are kept on 24/7 readiness to police our airspace, which is incredibly important."

Sunak attempts to assure British citizens

"I can't obviously comment in detail on national security matters, but we are in constant touch with our allies - and as I said, we will do whatever it takes to keep the country safe," he added. When the British PM was asked if any Chinese spy balloons had entered British airspace, he stated that he would not comment on national security matters. Sunak said that he will make sure that the UK is always protected. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said the government will be carrying out a security review to look into the spy balloons. "The UK and her allies will review what these airspace intrusions mean for our security," Wallace said. "This development is another sign of how the global threat picture is changing for the worse," he added. The fact that the UK is providing refuge to citizens of Hong Kong and that it is a member of AUKUS, is also acting as a thorn in the relationship between UK and China.