Did Kate Middleton Call Prince Charles 'Hello Grandpa' During G7 Summit? Read Details

After the G7 Summit which took place on Friday, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton may have referred to Prince Charles as "grandpa", said reports.

An alleged lip reader informed CornwallLive that Kate Middleton had used a certain name for her father-in-law at the Eden Project. And it appears that, upon arrival, Kate told Charles, "Hello Grandpa, how are you?"

Kate, Charles, the Queen, Prince William, and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla had visited the eco-visitor attraction after the G7 summit on Friday. The royals were seen attending a drinks reception with some of the world's top leaders, hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join @G7 leaders at a #G7UK summit reception hosted by Prime Minister @BorisJohnson at the Eden Project. pic.twitter.com/eCIIpHZsbE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 11, 2021

G7 Summit 2021

The United Kingdon hosted this year’s G7 conference in Cornwall from Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13 and welcomed the heads of from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, and Germany, as well as representatives from the United Nations and European Union. Two guest countries India and South Korea attended the G7 meeting via video-conferencing. Apart from a pledge to supply 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to 20 lower-income nations, with the US pledging close to 500 million, the leaders also discussed issues like regional security, free and fair trade, climate change, values of open society at the discussion table.