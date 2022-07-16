A disabled woman named Cerys Gemma has been slapped with a fine of more than £1,000 (around Rs 94,000) for using a disabled-driver car parking space outside her flat. Gemma, who lives in Cardiff, was charged with the fine for parking her vehicle in a disabled space at her home as it was only for visitors.

Gemma was using the disabled parking space allocated to the visitors as the woman was unable to park in her allocated space because the space which was allotted to her had a pillar on one side and another car parking space close on the other which blocks access for her wheelchair.

Therefore, the woman has been parking in a disabled bay outside her waterside flat - so that she could get in and out of her car.

Gemma has been using a wheelchair from the age of 17 after meeting an accident leading to some serious spinal injuries.

Sharing a picture with a fine notice on Instagram she wrote, "This is my daily life. Getting parking fines in the private car park where I live. There are disabled bays for visitors but not for residents."

Further adding she said, "I’ve had two years of them bombarding me with fines even after fully explaining that a disabled bay is the only option for me due to needing to get my wheelchair in and out of the car. I’ve tried to be patient but enough is enough, action needs to be taken."

"Personally, it has taken a huge toll on my mental health, causing stress and anxiety. They are now approaching me with legal documents which is extremely intimidating and very overwhelming, causing even more damage to my mental health," Gemma wrote on Instagram.

Specially-abled woman charged for parking in a disabled spot

Despite having informed the authorities about the issue, she was charged with a hefty fine as the parking management company said that the space was strictly for the visitors.

The New Generation Parking Management, which manages the bays at Prospect Place in Cardiff Bay in its defence has said that the space in which Gemma was parking her vehicle was kept free for disabled visitors and not residents.

The parking management company also took Gemma to court.

