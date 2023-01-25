Diwali Celebrations, Bhagvad Gita: Top UK Envoy Speaks On Rishi Sunak's India Bond

British High Commissioner to India Alexander Ellis on Monday said that United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted a Diwali Reception within days of becoming the PM of UK and it showed how much the UK has changed. "It tells you something about the United Kingdom, and how much it's changed over the last generation. I talked to some of my most senior contacts and friends here who said to me, I could never believe that somebody of Southeast Asian origin could become prime minister of the United Kingdom. Well, they have now of course," he said in an ANI podcast.

"Sunak knows India well, partly through his family history, partly through his wife as well. And so he's very interested in India, we already had several engagements with Prime Minister Modi, they met they spoke on the phone," said Ellis speaking about Sunak's bonds with India.

Talking about how Sunak took oath on the Bhagvad Gita when he was sworn in as an MP, Ellis said, "This is a man who when he swears the oath to become a member of parliament. The book he swears it on is the Bhagvad Gita, it tells you something about the UK Parliament of today."

India has the potential to tackle 'world's major problems': Ellis

Ellis also said that India's G20 Presidency was an "opportunity" to tell the story of a "new and modern India," while also emphasising that it has the potential to tackle some of the "world's big problems". The British envoy highlighted that India has the convincing power to bring together the fractured group of countries to work its way through and tackle the problems of today.

"During India's G20 Presidency, Amitabh Kant as G20 Sherpa is very ambitious and that flows through Prime Minister Narendra Modi to try and tackle some of the world's big problems for example development and how you do development in technology in future and how does technology play a role in development," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described India's agenda at the G-20 as "inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented". He added, "During our G-20 Presidency, we shall present India's experiences, learnings and models as possible templates for others, particularly the developing world.

Underlining the potential of India, Ellis said, "It is an opportunity to tell the story of India and the story of new India and modern India. So, I am glad that India has got the presidency and we will support it absolutely to try and find answers to those questions but its a tough ask there is a high ambition, it's a tough to ask at the same time." Alexander Ellis said that India is a powerful country and has the ability to talk to many different nations, which he stressed is "extremely useful" at the moment.

He emphasised that the world is facing a number of problems, including climate change sustainability, and public health.

India holds the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. "I am really pleased that India has the Presidency of the G20. You had Harsh Shringla the other day because India is a powerful country, an increasingly powerful country," the High Commissioner said.

Speaking about India's G20 Presidency, Ellis said, "It is a country which has the ability to talk to many different countries and I think that is extremely useful at the moment because you are in a world in which there are huge global problems, we talked about climate changes sustainability, we talked about public health as well."

"In a divided world and in the era of geopolitical competition, you are having to deal with big problems, where you have a fractured group of countries but India I think has the convincing power to bring together those countries to try and work its way through," he added.