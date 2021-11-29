Doctored Photos Of Kate Middleton, Kamala Harris With Cuts And Bruises Spark Outrage; Read

A doctored photograph of Kate Middleton with purple bruises and cuts was recently circulated across Europe and subsequently left scores of people furious. The shocking picture was the part of a domestic abuse campaign that aimed at galvanizing support against violence against women. The photograph, which was plastered on building walls in Milan and the Spanish coastal town of Los Alcazars, showed the Duchess of Cambridge with bruises, cuts all over her face along mildly swollen lips.

“She reported him. But nobody believed her – but she was left alone. But she was not protected – but he was not stopped. But she was killed anyway,” said the poster.

The campaign not only used the British Royal’s face but also featured other pragmatic female leaders including US Vice President Kamala Harris, Queen Letizia of Spain, and European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Later, speaking about the creator of the poster Italian artist and activist Alexsandro Palombo, said that through the campaign, he wanted to draw attention to the 'poor responses from politics regarding the problem of gender-based violence’ and underline ‘ineffectiveness of the support and protection system to the victims”.

“Why should a woman report the violence if after the report she is not protected by the institutions and ends up being killed anyway? How can a woman victim of abuse and violence still have faith in the institutions? I only see the Politics inviting women to report but without taking the responsibility of giving protection and support to the victims. A State that does not protect but leaves women alone in the hands of their tormentor becomes a silent accomplice," wrote Palombo in an Instagram post.

Why did it cause a problem?

Despite the positive cause, the campaign did not seek permission from inform Kensington Palace to use the duchess’ picture. This struck a nerve with the fans and followers of the British Royal, who then took to social media to slander the artist to use the pictures sans authority and permissions."YOU ARE NOT FUNNY. DON'T USE IMAGES OF WOMEN WHO DIDN'T GIVE YOU THEIR AUTHORIZATION,' wrote one user. "How about asking the families of women who have actually suffered from domestic abuse if you can post their pictures. This is ridiculous,' added a second user.

This is a crime, isn’t it? Under the Data Protection Act. — Chamelia (@Chamaerion) November 28, 2021

Would’ve been more believable if they used Harry — Bob Smith (@BobSmit53708689) November 28, 2021

This is such an awful campaign! It's so disrespectful with Catherine, the other famous women that had their pics used like that without their permission and with the real victims of domestic violence! This is a big no 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻 There are much better ways to make women speak up!! — The Cambridges (@loveforcambridg) November 28, 2021

Disgusting. — Hakima Dgadeg (@Hakimadga) November 28, 2021

