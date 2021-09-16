Does AUKUS Imply Start Of A New 'Cold War'? UK PM's Old Rival Corbyn Not A Fan

At the outset of the collective, AUKUS i.e Australia, United Kingdom, United States of America association, that was announced on September 15, Jeremy Corbyn, a Member of UK Parliament from Islington constituency indicated the trilateral defence association as 'AUKUS cold war'. Corbyn, the leader of Opposition in the PM Boris Johnson government from 2015-2020, asserted that AUKUS would not bring 'peace, justice and human rights to the world'.

While three leading countries vouch that the alliance has been formulated with a vision of a safer and more secure Indo-Pacific, critics do not view strengthening of arms and military as a step toward peace-keeping approach. They fear militarisation of the 'Cold War' era.

Starting a new cold war will not bring peace, justice and human rights to the world. #AUKUS — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 16, 2021

What is AUKUS?

The Head of States of the UK, US and Australia namely, PM Boris Johnson, President Joe Biden and Scott Morrison announced the trilateral defence alliance with an objective to acquire a nuclear-powered-conventionally armed submarine fleet. They declared the intention to continue working with their allies.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden had said, "This is about investing in our greatest source of strength, our alliances, and updating them to better meet the threats of today and tomorrow."

"It is about connecting America's existing allies and partners in new ways," he added.

While analysts view the newly-formed partnership as one of the biggest ones in decades which will stir 'counter aggressive moves in the Indo-Pacific, British PM Johnson said the pact 'would preserve security and stability around the world'.

UK PM advocated for that pact saying it would generate 'hundreds of high skilled jobs'.

'AUKUS Cold War'

Cold war refers to the period of geopolitical tension between the US and the Soviet Union generally considered to have triggered since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 to the dissolution of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). The scuffle of hegemony between two superpowers was viewed as proxy war ignited with ideological, military and social struggle. While the liberal democratic States in Western Bloc was led by the US, the Eastern Bloc was led by the Soviet Union and its Communist Party, inclusive of governments and nations which supported right-wing approach and uprising across the world.

While AUKUS will hamper Australia's deal with France to build 12 submarines, experts commented that regional security concerns will grow 'significantly'.

Pursuant to the lost deal, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told local media houses, "It is really a stab in the back."

China remarked that the AUKUS trio, wherein, Australia will acquire nuclear-powered submarines with the help of technology supported by the US, 'seriously undermines regional peace and stability and intensifies the arms race'.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian denounced the agreement deeming the trilateral accord as 'extremely irresponsible'.

Additionally, the Chinese embassy in Washington blamed the member states of AUKUS for a 'Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice'.

Image: AP