Does King Charles Skip Lunch? Know About Monarch's Diet Including His Unique Breakfast

The British monarchs are known for their quirks, while Queen Elizabeth II was known for her obsession with corgis, and Queen Victoria was known for eating mutton every single day. King Charles III has his peculiarities in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. According to the British news outlet Express.UK, the new British King skips lunch and eats an unusual breakfast which comprises ‘high protein’. As per a nutritionist, the King's constant travelling around the world can be considered as part of the reason he doesn’t eat lunch.

The fact was also confirmed by royal biographer Tina Brown in her book ‘The Palace Papers’. Brown wrote that at breakfast at Highgrove House, King Charles III’s eldest son Prince William warned his fellow guests about Charles' peculiar breakfast choices. The British Monarch eats linseed for breakfast and the new Prince of Wales described the food as “bird food”. "At breakfast at Highgrove, Fry was inspecting a buffet when he lifted a tureen that offered Charles's preferred heap of Linseed,” Brown wrote in the Royal book.“Prince William said 'Oh no, don't go near the bird table, Stephen, that's only for Pa,’” the excerpt further reads.

King Charles is known to enjoy homemade bread, fresh fruits and fruit juices

Nutritionist Signe Svanfeldt who works at health eating app Lifesum spoke to Express.UK about the benefits of King Charles’ diet. The nutritionists also revealed that along with Linseed, the King also enjoys homemade bread and fresh fruit juices. “Linseed can aid digestion and is high in protein, fibre and essential fatty acids (omega-3),” Svanfeldt told Express.UK. "For breakfast, King Charles is known to enjoy homemade bread, fresh fruits and fruit juices - which have many nutritional benefits. Homemade bread typically contains more nutrient-rich flours such as rye and spelt plus fibre- and protein-rich seeds, including psyllium or linseed. Fresh fruit and fruit juices will help to boost the King’s vitamin, mineral and fibre intake,” the renowned nutritionist added.

However, King Charles is not the only British royalty who is known for his unorthodox dietary habit. The erstwhile empress of Great Britain, Queen Victoria was known for feasting on mutton every single day.