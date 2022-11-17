Dog In UK Loses Way After Being Separated From Owner, Heads To Police Station: WATCH

A lost dog found its way into a police station in England, United Kingdom, and ultimately reunited with its owner, thanks to the authorities. In a clip shared by the Leicestershire Police, the Border Collie dog, named Rosie, is seen walking into a police station. The video displays the automated doors open, as Rosie attempts to get inside. She then snuggles in a corner, and patiently waits for assistance.

Sharing the CCTV video of the dog on Facebook, the Leicestershire Police wrote: “The pack at Loughborough Police Station made a new furry friend last week after a lost dog strolled into the station. We've collared the CCTV of the Border Collie, Rosie, so you can see her approaching the doors before walking in and taking a seat in the corner. Good dog!”

The police force revealed that Rosie was provided water at the station, and she was quick to make friends with the staff. According to the Leicestershire Police, Rosie wandered away during a walk with another dog. She was finally returned to her owner after the police contacted a lead through the collar she was wearing.

Social media users react to the clip

"Our staff fetched some water for Rosie and made fast friends with plenty of us. Thankfully, she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie's owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well. Rosie was being walked nearby with a second dog when she managed to wander off. What a lovely, clever dog," the force added.

The 28-seconds-long video has garnered more than 58,000 views and over 200 comments so far. Reacting to it, one Facebook user quipped: “Obviously wants to be part of the K-9 unit and become a police dog. Glad she ended up safe and well at the police station.” Another user added: “What a beautiful and clever girly. Glad you're home Rosie! Thank you Loughborough Police.”