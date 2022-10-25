Dominic Raab Appointed Deputy PM Of UK After Rishi Sunak's Appointment As PM

Soon after the appointment of Rishi Sunak as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Dominic Raab was named Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice on Tuesday, October 25. He was named the holder of the aforementioned posts in a tweet on the official handle of the Conservative Party.

Who is Dominic Raab?

Pertinently, Raab formerly held the position of Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice of the UK under former PM Boris Johnson, from September 15, 2021, to September 6, 2022. During the said period of approximately 12 months, Raab filled in for Johnson as the Prime Minister when he was in the hospital, after getting infected with COVID-19.

Besides, Raab was previously Minister of State for Housing at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government from 9 January 2018 to 9 July 2018. He was Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice from 12 June 2017 to 9 January 2018. Dominic served as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Human Rights) at the Ministry of Justice from 2015 to 2016.

He was first elected Conservative MP for Esher and Walton in May 2010. Having studied law at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford and then, gone for Masters at Cambridge, Dominic started his career as a business lawyer at City law firm Linklaters, working on project finance, international litigation and competition law. He also spent time on secondments at Liberty (the human rights NGO) and in Brussels advising on EU and WTO law.