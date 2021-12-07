Dominic Raab Refutes Claims Of UK Putting Animals Before Humans During Kabul Evacuation

Britain's Deputy PM Dominic Raab has refuted charges made by a whistleblower stating that the UK government prioritised the evacuation of animals before humans from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in August. Raab, who was Foreign Secretary at the time of the withdrawal, has refuted several of Raphael Marshall's assertions, as per the reports of Mail+. Marshall said that only 5% of Afghans who requested to flee under one UK plan received assistance, whereas the Prime Minister directed the Foreign Office to employ considerable capability to ensure the evacuation of the pets from Pen Farthing's animal charity Nowzad.

Marshall, who worked for the agency for three years, resigned and testified before the select committee. He claims that at one time during the crisis, he was the only person working on the evacuation desk and that he was forced to make life-or-death judgments on individuals to be evacuated based on completely arbitrary criteria, according to the Guardian. By delaying many emergency evacuation referrals, he claims Raab has enhanced the terrible situation at Kabul airport.

Farthing claims not one single British soldier was employed to get him to the airport

Marshall also testified to the Foreign Affairs Select Committee saying that there was a "trade-off" between transporting Farthing's Nowzad dogs and evacuating British persons and Afghans, according to Mail+. Farthing responded to the allegations stating that not one single British soldier was employed to get him or his pets through Kabul airport.

Raab stated that over 1,000 Foreign Office officials were often working night and day as well as troops on the ground in Afghanistan under enormous operational strains. He further stated that 15,000 people were evacuated in less than two weeks, according to the Guardian. He claims that he hasn't seen an operation on that size in his living memory. He said that the evidence against him was inaccurate.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also denounced the claims

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also denounced the claims that he halted the evacuation of British forces and Afghan collaborators to prioritise animals above humans during the Taliban's capture of Kabul in August, according to Sputnik. When asked about allegations from a former Foreign Office official turned whistleblower, Raphael Marshall, the Prime Minister just said, no, that's complete nonsense.

Image: AP