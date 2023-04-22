Dominic Raab Says Britain Will Pay The Price If 'threshold' For Bullying Is 'lowered'

Dominic Raab, the former UK deputy prime minister, has sharply criticised the inquiry into allegations of bullying that led to his resignation, describing it as "Kafkaesque." Raab suggested that civil servants had attempted to force him out of the office, and disputed the findings of the investigation conducted by Adam Tolley KC even before they were published by Downing Street. According to a report from the Independent, Raab also warned that if the threshold for bullying in government has been lowered, the nation will "pay the price."

On Thursday night, Dominic Raab, who had previously insisted he was not a bully, prepared to fight to remain in office as Rishi Sunak deliberated over whether to dismiss his close ally. However, Raab ultimately stayed true to his earlier vow to resign if the report found him guilty of bullying officials.

What did the report conclude?

The report concluded that Raab had acted in an "intimidating" manner with "unreasonably and persistently aggressive conduct." In his resignation letter to the prime minister, Raab expressed genuine remorse for any unintended stress or offense caused to officials. He also criticised what he referred to as a "number of improprieties" during the inquiry, including the "systematic leaking of skewed and fabricated claims," and called for an independent review.

What exactly is Raab saying?

Raab claimed that the inquiry had established a "dangerous precedent" by setting a "low" threshold for bullying, which he believed would encourage baseless complaints against ministers and have a chilling effect on those advocating for change on behalf of the government and the British people.

In an article published on the Telegraph website, Raab used even stronger language as he attempted to preempt the publication of the Tolley report. He described the ordeal he endured as a "Kafkaesque saga" that lacked the safeguards typically afforded to most people and argued that the normal rules of fairness were not followed. He wrote that the “Kafkaesque saga I endured was shorn of the safeguards most people enjoy”. Raab further stated that the only warnings he received about his behavior prior to the launch of the inquiry were "informal tip-offs" that "unionised officials were targeting me and other ministers."