Dominic Raab Seen In Awkward Conversation After Woman Questions His Shopping Cost

Tory minister and Brexiteer Dominic Raab were confronted by a woman while he attended one of the events that were organised in his constituency of Esher and Walton in Surrey. The current foreign minister was left awkward after the woman questioned his proposed policy to save money while he was doing his weekly shopping.

Dominic Raab was questioned by a local woman on his heavy spending on clothes and shoes, contrary to his proposed policy that would save more money for the low-paid workers by encouraging more contributions to the National Insurance. According to the proposed policy of the Tories, the people can save up to £500-a-year and help them live a better life, however, it's a rough estimate and the amount is incremental.

The local woman, who uses a food bank, questioned Raab about the overall cost of his weekly shopping. Raab told her that it's roughly £150. The woman concluded that according to the new policy, it would only cost him three weeks of weekly shopping if he contributes to the National Insurance, and hence is not a big deal. Raad, in his defence, said,

“Yes, sure. It's an incremental increase, it's more than any other party's offering for the lowest paid in our society.”

Raad’s answer certainly lacked gravity and pissed off the woman who further interrogated him on the expected success of the policy and its implementation.

This is a fellow school mum asking @DominicRaab about the cost of weekly food shop & how far that £500 p/a pledged by the Tories would go. He says “I’ve been doing this for 2 hours” (answering Qs), then leaves. Other 2 candidates stayed another 30 mins to speak to constituents. pic.twitter.com/r4MLaDIG3i — 💫🌟Strictly Come Voting🌟💫 🇪🇺🔶🎪❄️ (@saira_ramadan) November 21, 2019

Raad left speechless

During the conversation, Raad was left speechless and tried to end the awkward conversation. The woman reflected on the difficulties of life that are faced by the people who have to use food banks, thereby clearing his clouded vision of reality. She said,

“I'm a food bank user, and I don't think you've really stepped in one. I don't think you've talked to people that are in there. You might have, like, cut the little ties. But when you're talking about £500 I think you're actually being offensive to the people who need to use a food bank, when you're talking about three weeks of your shopping per year.”

Raad, who was left speechless and without any argument to support his assertion ended the conversation by saying that she has the right to voice her opinion. Someone witnessing the conversation captured and posted the video on Twitter, claiming that the hustle went for 30 minutes.

