Dominic Raab Warns Tories Against Boris Johnson's Return: 'Country Can't Go Backwards'

Former deputy prime minister of the UK, Dominic Raab, on Saturday warned the Conservative Party members not to plunge the country into a Partygate 'Groundhog Day' by bringing back ex-PM Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street. Johnson hastily flew back in a flight from his Caribbean holiday to London. He told his allies and the loyalists that he can replace Liz Truss in No 10 and save the Conservative Party.

But the ex-British Deputy prime minister, on Saturday, said that the federal inquiries into Johnson's party gate scandals were a “fundamental hurdle” in his ambition of becoming the PM, according to his statement to UK's The Independent. He stressed "country can't go backwards" as he exteded support to Rishi Sunak. The Commons Privileges Committee will summon the British Prime Minister and the contempt inquiry will be screened, he reminded. British Labour MP Chris Bryant, meanwhile, told the paper that Johnson could be forced out of parliament and elections may be recalled within months if he is found guilty. This would imply yet another election for Britain.

Rishi Sunak had been consistently 'right' on UK economy: Ex-deputy PM

Raab iterated that Rishi Sunak had been "consistently right" on the economy as Truss fiscal policies ushered financial instability. This is a “crisis of confidence and trust” in the government, Raab separately told Sky News in the interview. "I think again he is the best-placed candidate to restore that trust, get a government of all the talents across the Conservative party, and get the government focused relentlessly on going forward on the priorities of the British people," he said about Sunak.

Raab had also thrown support behind the former UK chancellor for the position of Prime Minister. “I back @RishiSunak to be our next PM. He has the plan," Raab said. The latter reiterated that Sunak has the strategy and credibility to restore financial stability, aid in bringing inflation down, and provide sustainable tax cuts over time. Rishi Sunak has already passed the threshold of 100 MPs’ nominations and will be displayed on the ballot on Monday. Johnson is believed to have garnered only half that threshold, including support from cabinet ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg, Ben Wallace, and Simon Clarke.