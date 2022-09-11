Donald Trump Reveals What Queen Told Him About UK Prime Ministers; 'When I Asked Her....'

In a rare insight about his conversation with the late British Queen Elizabeth II, former US President Donald Trump on Saturday revealed what she told him about all the UK prime ministers who served under her. Categorically emphasizing on the Queen's grace, charm and nobility, ex-US Commander-in-Chief Trump said that Elizabeth II had “fully exemplified the traits of dignity, steadfastness, resolve, duty, and patriotic devotion”. In his piece to Daily Mail, Trump revealed what the Queen thought of all the Prime Ministers who served during her monarchy and whether she had a particular favourite.

Queen Elizabeth II counselled 15 PMs,13 Presidents

Queen Elizabeth II of the UK counselled nearly 15 prime ministers and 13 presidents in Britain for over seven decades before her passing this week at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8, 2022. In the official statement, Buckingham Palace announced that she was 96 at the time of her death.

Speaking about his meeting with the now departed monarch at Windsor Castle, Trump said, “Her Majesty had a sharp mind, missed nothing, and always knew exactly what to say." He continued that she had observed every prime minister from Winston Churchill onward in her 70-year reign who served under her. And so, the former US President enquired the Queen about her favourite leader of all time.

“When I asked her who was her favourite, she told me she liked them all," said the ex-US president Donald Trump.

Trump also iterated that spending time with Queen Elizabeth II was “one of the most extraordinary honours of my life”. He further delved into her personality, saying that "no matter what challenges came, she was always there for her people — resolute and unflappable, stabilising and reassuring by her very presence."

“In the face of all adversity, Queen embodied the uniquely British attribute of firm and quiet resolve," Trump noted.

Laying bare his insight about the new monarch of the UK, King Charles III, Trump wrote, “we are comforted that King Charles III will be a great and outstanding successor to his cherished mother." He continued that he and his wife Melania Trump “were blessed to get to know him well” on their visits to England. Trump made a visit to the UK at least three times during his presidency.

Former US President met with the Queen and the then British Prime Minister Theresa May. He made an official visit on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings and attended a NATO summit in December 2019. He described the meetings with Queen as pleasant, saying, "Queen Elizabeth II smiled more with him than at other state dinners." Trump's meeting with Elizabeth II was supposed to last for 20 minutes but "it stretched to over an hour as we talked the whole night," according to his own account of the meeting.