'Don't Be That Guy': Scotland Police Launches Campaign Against Sexual Violence; Watch

The Scotland Police has launched a campaign against sexual violence that calls on men to introspect on their behaviour. The Scotland Police Department has launched a campaign named 'Don't Be That Guy' that urges men to check on their own behaviour and gestures. In the video, the campaign highlights the acts like "staring at a girl on the bus", "whistling at her walking down the street."

Scotland Police’s campaign against sexual violence

An account that goes by the name @ThatGuyScotland has shared the video for the campaign 'Don’t Be That Guy' on Twitter. The video has been shared alongside the caption, "Most guys don’t look in the mirror & see a problem. But it’s staring us in the face. Sexual violence begins long before you think it does." with the hashtag DontBeThatGuy. In the video, a series of men can be describing acts like "Have you ever called a girl doll?" Another man in the video said, "Or whistled at her walking down the street". Men in the video said, "Ever stared at a woman on a bus or said tae yer mate, I'd do that." Furthermore the men highlight the activities like, "You ever give a girl a compliment, like, Nice", and wondered why you didn't get a thank you?"

In the video, the men asked the questions like, "You ever bought a lassie dinner and thought that meant she owed you something?" Moreover, the men asked, "You Ever got her three shots in a row, hoping that you'd get a shot of her? Then what...bundled her wasted into a taxi, and took her back to yours?" The men in the video looking into the camera asked the question, "Ever guilt-tripped her, or pressure her, or pushed her into it, then left feeling like a man?" In the end, the man said, "Most men don't look into the mirror and see a problem. But it's staring us right in the face." The man in the video said, "Sexual violence starts long before you think it does. Don't be that guy."

Most guys don’t look in the mirror & see a problem. But it’s staring us in the face. Sexual violence begins long before you think it does. #DontBeThatGuy pic.twitter.com/78B05S5lRk — Don't be That Guy (@ThatGuyScotland) October 13, 2021

Nicola Sturgeon, First minister of Scotland has backed the campaign of Scotland Police. She posted the video of the campaign alongside the caption, “Sexual violence starts long before you think it does”. This new campaign from @PoliceScotland is powerful and important. I’d ask all men to watch this film - and then encourage your sons, fathers, brothers and friends to do likewise. @ThatGuyScotland." Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered 2.6 million views and 25.9K Retweets. Netizens took to the comments section to express their views.

“Sexual violence starts long before you think it does”.



This new campaign from @PoliceScotland is powerful and important. I’d ask all men to watch this film - and then encourage your sons, fathers, brothers and friends to do likewise. @ThatGuyScotland https://t.co/I5H7I8vOqx — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 13, 2021

I do not have any problem, I do not have to challenge myself and I will not do it. I know I am a good person and if anyone disagrees, let them sue me and provide evidence: the burden of the proof is up to them. This is a sexist and fascist ad. — Rutilius Namatianus (@Lisandr74235073) October 16, 2021

This is a very powerful video. Men like myself and people my age need to stand up more against sexual violence towards women and girls. Good for this video putting the focus on men 100%, because men are the sole reason for this violence. Very well done to all involved. — Spooky Scotty 🎃👻💀 (@Th0ttySc0tty) October 13, 2021

We should all be retweeting this. If my ex-in laws had taken a closer look at their sons behaviour maybe my life wouldn't have been quite as traumatic as it was. At 15 when we met I was too young to spot any signs. Parents need to look closer at their kids behaviour for signs. pic.twitter.com/ISYxvACvyW — Ellie Thompson (@EllieThompson61) October 15, 2021

I'm relatively sure 99% of men can say a categorical no to literally all of these. — Boris (@Boris72947177) October 14, 2021

Very powerful, next step would be putting an end to the mysogynist music videos perpetuating unhealthy stereotypes and the insidious promotion of women as ‘gangsta’ playthings and women artists as merely sex objects. It subliminally reinforces these attitudes. — Debbie Friend (@SociallyIndie) October 13, 2021

My sister was beaten up by a guy in her own back garden. It still scares me what happened and what could have happened. As it was she was in a coma from her injuries. There are so many wonderful men who are kind, but a small number of arseholes is all it takes. — Harriet Lovebridge (@HLovebridge) October 23, 2021

Image: Twitter/@ThatGuyScotland/Shutterstock