Last Updated:

'Don't Be That Guy': Scotland Police Launches Campaign Against Sexual Violence; Watch

The Scotland Police Department has launched a campaign named 'Don't Be That Guy' that urges men to introspect on their own behaviour and gestures.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Scotland

Image: Twitter/@ThatGuyScotland/Shutterstock


The Scotland Police has launched a campaign against sexual violence that calls on men to introspect on their behaviour. The Scotland Police Department has launched a campaign named 'Don't Be That Guy' that urges men to check on their own behaviour and gestures. In the video, the campaign highlights the acts like "staring at a girl on the bus", "whistling at her walking down the street."

Scotland Police’s campaign against sexual violence 

An account that goes by the name @ThatGuyScotland has shared the video for the campaign 'Don’t Be That Guy' on Twitter. The video has been shared alongside the caption, "Most guys don’t look in the mirror & see a problem. But it’s staring us in the face. Sexual violence begins long before you think it does." with the hashtag DontBeThatGuy. In the video, a series of men can be describing acts like "Have you ever called a girl doll?" Another man in the video said, "Or whistled at her walking down the street". Men in the video said, "Ever stared at a woman on a bus or said tae yer mate, I'd do that." Furthermore the men highlight the activities like, "You ever give a girl a compliment, like, Nice", and wondered why you didn't get a thank you?"

In the video, the men asked the questions like, "You ever bought a lassie dinner and thought that meant she owed you something?" Moreover, the men asked, "You Ever got her three shots in a row, hoping that you'd get a shot of her? Then what...bundled her wasted into a taxi, and took her back to yours?" The men in the video looking into the camera asked the question, "Ever guilt-tripped her, or pressure her, or pushed her into it, then left feeling like a man?" In the end, the man said, "Most men don't look into the mirror and see a problem. But it's staring us right in the face." The man in the video said, "Sexual violence starts long before you think it does. Don't be that guy."

READ | UK: Army bosses accused of 'covering up' murder of Kenyan sex worker by their soldier

Nicola Sturgeon, First minister of Scotland has backed the campaign of Scotland Police. She posted the video of the campaign alongside the caption, “Sexual violence starts long before you think it does”. This new campaign from @PoliceScotland is powerful and important. I’d ask all men to watch this film - and then encourage your sons, fathers, brothers and friends to do likewise. @ThatGuyScotland." Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered 2.6 million views and 25.9K Retweets. Netizens took to the comments section to express their views.

READ | Scotland Yard police chief's term extended despite criticism

Image: Twitter/@ThatGuyScotland/Shutterstock

READ | BTS star Jungkook's fan gifts him a square foot of land in Scotland for his birthday
READ | UK: Scotland Yard reveals name of suspect in conservative MP David Amess' assassination
READ | Sir David Amess murder: Scotland Yard Chief Constable invites UK MPs to safety briefings
Tags: Scotland, Scotland Police, Scotland Police campaign
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND