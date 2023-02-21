'Don't Gobblefunk Around With Words': Rishi Sunak Criticises Changes To Roald Dahl Books

After the removal of some old references in Roald Dahl's books, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticised the changes. Sunak's spokesperson condemned the rewriting of Dahl's children's book and warned not to "gobblefunk" with words. Notably, among others who have joined the criticism include author Salman Rushdie who said this move is an "absurd censorship". Several words such as references to weight, mental health, violence, gender, and race, were either changed or removed.

Sunak's spokesperson said: "When it comes to our rich and varied literary heritage, the PM agrees with the BFG that you shouldn't "gobblefunk" around with words." He added: "I think it's important that works of literature and works of fiction are preserved and not airbrushed." "We have always defended the right to free speech and expression," he stated.

Why are new changes in Roald Dahl's books being criticised?

The Midnight's Children and Satanic Verses writer Salman Rushdie said the publishers, Puffin Books, and the Roald Dahl Story Company, "should be ashamed". "Roald Dahl was no angel, but this is absurd censorship," he said on Twitter.

The publisher, however, said that they carried out a review of Dahl's classics to make sure that they could be enjoyed children of all age groups and backgrounds. According to reports, some of the changes that were made in the book include the removal of the word "fat" from every book; Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is instead described as "enormous".

Meanwhile, the changes in Dahl's books also raised concern among other writers. The CEO of PEN America, Suzanne Nossel, which is a community of over 7000 writers advocating freedom of expression said, she was "alarmed" by the changes and warned that the reported modifications in the books could be abused.

"Amidst fierce battles against book bans and strictures on what can be taught and read, selective editing to make works of literature conform to particular sensibilities could represent a dangerous new weapon," she said. "Those who might cheer specific edits to Dahl's work should consider how the power to rewrite books might be used in the hands of those who do not share their values and sensibilities," Nossel added, according to Sky News.