Downing Street Asks Met Police Not To Publish 300 'partygate' Probe Pictures: Report

Downing Street reportedly asked the Metropolitan Police to keep some 300 photos collected during the probe into alleged staff parties during a lockdown. According to ITV News, a leaked Cabinet Official document revealed that the police force had pledged to keep the names of any individual handed a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) fine as punishment confidential.

The memo reportedly read that the Met has been handed over 300 photographs as part of itsinvestigation. “Consistent with its indication that it will not publish the identities of anyone issued a FPN, we would not expect the Met to publish photographs," it added.

It is to mention that the police reportedly had an image of UK PM Boris Johnson holding a can of beer at an alleged party at 10 Downing Street. He is thought to have attended six events that are currently under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Service. Johnson has repeatedly denied breaching COVID norms. He has also refused to declare whether he will quit considering the scenario where he will be penalised by the police on several occasions. Johnson previously said that he would wait until the Met's inquiry was completed before revealing his response.

The Scotland Yard is writing to more than 50 people in Westminster, including Prime Minister Boris and his wife Carrie Johnson, asking them to account for any potential rule violations. The police will then decide whether or not to report them to the ACRO, which is the criminal records office. Met stated that the documents have legal status and must be filled out completely.

Met police commissioner resigns

Meanwhile, Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police, resigned on February 10th. She came under pressure from opposition figures to launch the investigation. However, after facing criticism, Dick was forced to resign after Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he no longer had confidence in her, although his stated reasons were to do with incidents of racism and other prejudice in the Met's ranks.

The officials said that her resignation will have no impact on the Met Police's Partygate investigation, according to Mirror. Susan Hall, chair of the London Assembly police and crime committee, stated that Sadiq Khan needs to appoint a new Commissioner at the earliest possible.

(Image: AP)