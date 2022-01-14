Downing Street Issues Apology To Queen For Staff Parties Ahead Of Prince Philip's Funeral

Downing Street has apologised to Buckingham Palace for the two staff parties that took place in No 10 garden just the night before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II’s spouse, Prince Philip. The gatherings, which were first reported by The Telegraph took place on 16 April 2021 and went on until the early hours of the next day. The said party took place at a time when UK was in a period of national mourning which ran from 9 April to 17 April, last year following Duke of Edinburgh’s death.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesperson said that it was “deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning," reported BBC. The British PM was not at either of the parties, but he now faces questions over the alleged COVID-19-norm breach at No 10 garden. The previous report by The Telegraph stated that Downing Street staff held two parties the night before Prince Philip’s funeral took place and also when indoor mixing was banned due to COVID-19.

Amid the latest revelations surrounding Johnson’s Conservative government officials and the parties amid COVID-19, UK PM is facing calls for resignation. Presently, UK’s senior civil servant, Sue Gray is leading an investigation into Downing Street parties following media reports. While opposition and senior Tories have called for Johnson to step down from his post, the UK PM has urged the lawmakers to wait for the outcome of the probe which is reportedly expected as early as next week.

Two parties took place at Downing Street in April 2021

One of the events, which led to Downing Street apologising to the Buckingham Palace that took place on 16 April 2021, was a leaving party for the UK PM’s then director of communications, James Slack before the latter took the new role as deputy editor of The Sun newspaper. Slack has also apologised for the party and acknowledged the “anger and hurt” caused by the evening event. He said that the centre “should not have happened at the time that it did.”

The revelation also came at a time when the British prime minister is facing outrage from his own party over attending drinks gathering in Downing Street garden during the first lockdown in May 2020. Telegraph had also stated that Slack’s leaving party had coincided with another gathering in the No 10 basement for one of Johnson’s personal photographers. For the events, Downing Street staff were reportedly sent to a nearby shop with a suitcase that was brought back “filled with bottles of wine”.

BBC stated that at the basement gathering sources claimed there was a “party atmosphere” with a laptop being placed on a photocopier and “music blaring out”. The two parties, which were taking place separately, are said to have joined together in the No 10 garden and continued until past midnight. It is to note that at the time, England was under “step two” restrictions that barred socialising events indoors except with those from their own households.

Image: AP