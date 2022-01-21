Downing Street Parties Scandal: UK PM Boris Johnson Denies Allies Blackmailed Tory MPs

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday refuted Tory MP William Wragg’s claims that his political allies have been heckling the rebel Tory MPs who want him to resign over partygate scandals. The allegations surfaced last week that Johnson’s aides were trying to"blackmail" the Conservatives after Senior Tory MP Wragg accused 10 Downing Street of intimidation and threats against MPs from his party who demanded Johnson’s resignation over breach of his COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Wragg accused Johnson’s party members of subjecting Tory MPs intimidatory behaviour, “reports of which I am aware would seem to constitute blackmail,” Wragg said in the UK parliament, according to The Independent.

Tory MP asks aides to report Johnson’s aides to the police

Wragg had called for a party confidence vote as he publicly spoke about being threatened and labelled the matter as "serious". He asked the party members to report Johnson’s aides to the police in a criminal twist to the ‘bring your own booze’ event controversy. Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, meanwhile, accused Johnson and his lawmakers of "contempt" of parliament, as she denounced such a campaign against the Tory members.

"I've seen no evidence, heard no evidence, to support any of those allegations,” the British Prime Minister was quoted as saying by the UK press outlets. "What I am focused on is what we're doing to deal with the number one priority of the British people, which is coming through COVID-19,” he went on to add during his visit to a medical clinic in southwest England.

Johnson refused to make comments on whether his party will defend the no-confidence vote, or did he defend Conservative MP Christian Wakeford’s defection to the Labour Party asking the UK PM Boris Johnson to quit as prime minister. The MP from the Bury South, who will sit under Sir Keir Starmer, has written a letter of no confidence over the lockdown parties in No 10 allegedly called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The latter had earlier dismissed the breach of rules labelling the parties as ‘work meetings’ and not the social events, despite that the government officials, including his wife Carrie, were seen gathered with wine, outdoors.

"You and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves,” Wakeford’s letter, obtained by BBC, read.

His defection came ahead of the Prime Minister's questions and was cheered by MPs across the floor of the Commons. The latest intimidation that the MPs are claiming includes the threats about leaking the damaging stories to the press and withdrawing funding from the opposition constituencies, all of which Johnson dismissed. But the rebel MPs claim that they possess secret recordings and texts that include the threats and “heated conversation” made by Johnson’s allies. They are now “considering releasing blackmail recording” to the British press