Downing Street Staff Held 'wine-time Friday' During Pandemic; UK PM Under Pressure: Report

Downing Street staff held "wine-time Fridays" during the first wave of the COVID pandemic, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraged aides to "let off steam" despite the country being under stringent lockdown curbs, reported The Mirror. The staff invested a total of £142 in a special wine fridge just to keep their bottles of white wine, Prosecco, and beer cool. The report, published in the Daily Mirror newspaper, reveals how Downing Street staff breached lockdown restrictions that forced Johnson’s office to apologise to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday.

As per the report, staff had attended two separate parties on the night before Prince Philip’s funeral in April. Earlier, on December 11, a staff was clicked when he came out with a wheely suitcase and arrived at a local Tesco Metro to stock up on drinks. Notably, the 34-bottle fridge reached its destination through the back door of Downing Street. Footage of the staff carrying the suitcase has also emerged on social media.

Downing Street staff held drinks every week during pandemic: Reports

The UK-based news website reported that Downing Street scheduled "wine-time Fridays" every week between 4 pm and 7 pm. However, the officials refused to make any comment on whether Johnson was aware of the issue. "It is deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning and No 10 has apologised to the palace," said PM Johnson’s spokesman.

The reports claim that during the lockdown period, drinks were organised by the No 10 press office, but advisers from other parts of the building would also join the drinks part, and Johnson's then defence adviser, Captain Steve Higham, reportedly showed up regularly. Meanwhile, a No. 10 spokesperson said the matter is being probed for facts surrounding the nature of the gatherings and their purpose. "There is an ongoing investigation to establish the facts around the nature of gatherings, including attendance, setting, and purpose, with reference to adherence to the guidance at the time. The findings will be made public in due course," he added.

A senior civil servant, Sue Gray, is investigating and will present the report to Johnson by next week. According to The Independent, the Prime Minister is making a list to terminate the officials to protect his own position. It is being speculated that Johnson has added the names of Downing Street Chief of Staff, Dan Rose, and civil servant, Martin Reynolds, who organised the party.

Image: AP