Drugs Cartel Kingpin Kishan Singh To Be Extradited To India After 2 Years Of Legal Battle

Nearly two years after a UK court ordered the extradition of the kingpin of an international drugs cartel Kishan Singh, the process to extradite Singh is reportedly set to initiate soon. 38-year-old Singh is a Britain citizen who hails from Rajasthan in India. Authorities in India were working with the UK authorities since 2018 to jot the legal procedures for Singh's extradition to his origin nation. Singh will be kept in Mumbai's Tihar jail, reports said Tuesday.

Singh challenges UK Court's decision on extradition

The Westminister Court of UK in 2019 had found Singh guilty of drug trafficking while he was also allegedly accused of supplying "recreational party drugs." The Court's verdict said that prima facie there is a case against Singh and that he must face a trial in India. However, Singh challenged his extradition taking the support of his lawyer, utilising the legal options he had.

Singh claimed 'won't get a fair trial in India'; UK court rejected the plea in 2019

Singh had reportedly asked the Court in the UK to stop his extradition claiming that 'He will not get a fair trial in India.' But the court rejected his plea and observed that Singh supplies mephedrone (meow meow), amphetamines, and other recreational party drugs to India.



The Indian authorities were apprised of Singh's involvement in the supply of drugs in 2017 when Common Wealth Games' silver medalist Harpreet Singh was arrested by the police, over the consumption of drugs. During this time, 2 alleged close associates of Kishan Singh — Harnish Sarpal and Amandeep Singh were also arrested by Delhi police with possession of 25kg mephedrone.

Extradition of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi approved

Meanwhile, fugitive diamantaires Nirav Modi and his nephew Mehul Choksi are also set to be extradited to India, for their involvement in the PNB scam. Choksi also will be placed in the Tihar jail where arrangements have been made by the Mumbai government after the Centre apprised the former of Choksi's extradition.