Duchess In Disguise? Fans Convinced They Spotted Meghan Markle At King Charles' Coronation

After King Charles's Coronation, one of the grandeur ceremonies of the UK, a rumour has emerged that some of the viewers have spotted Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle inside the Westminster Abby. According to New York Post, Meghan showed up to Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III in disguise, despite the previously announced decision by Buckingham Palace of her staying in California with children Archie and Lilibet. One of the Twitter users uploaded a picture of one standout guest who was reportedly present at the ceremony who according to keen observers looked like he was covering up his identity. One thing led to another and now, people are comparing him to the Duchess saying she disguised herself like that to sneak into the ceremony. It has been assumed that she was wearing a wig, glasses, and a moustache for her disguise at the UK's biggest ceremony.

Royal fans: Did Meghan attend Charles' Coronation?

The royal fans have taken particular note of one particular guest among the crowd of 2,200 at Westminster Abbey and took their interest in him to Twitter. Taking to Twitter, one of the users by the name of Bob Cryer wrote, "Megan, you’re not fooling us…" With the tweet, he has also posted a picture of the said man. The tweet by Bob has led to a series of hilarious reactions. One of the Twitter users wrote, "My favourite for that picture was “tilda swinton deep in character”, referring to "Snowpiercer" actress Tilda Swinton. While another one wrote, "Tweet of the year!"

My favourite for that picture was “tilda swinton deep in character” — Oriane Messina (@orianemessina) May 6, 2023

Tweet of the year! — Stiofán (Stevo) (@iHaethen) May 6, 2023



If not Meghan, who is the mysterious man at King's Coronation?

It is to be noted that the guy is not Meghan Markle, instead, he is Sir Karl Jenkins, a legendary composer whose work was played during the ceremony. The white-grey hair and moustache were not a disguise at all, clarified New York Post. Recently, the legendary composer has shared that he was “honoured” to witness the coronation. Further, according to the media reports, Markle had not attended the ceremony, however, Prince Harry was there in the royal guest list and was seen with Prince Andrew. Notably, this was the first time he had seen his father since he released his book “Spare” in January. According to the source the New York Post, Harry left the church Saturday after the coronation service and went straight to Heathrow Airport.