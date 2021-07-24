Duchess Kate Middleton Shares Adorable 'eighth Birthday' Picture Of Young Prince George

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate and William shared an adorable never-seen-before picture of their eldest son Prince George on his eighth birthday. The young Prince turned eight on Wednesday, July 22. Just about a few hours before the birthday celebrations, the Duke and Duchess shared a gleeful picture of the young Prince on their official social media account. The photo was also a sweet tribute to the late Prince Philip.

The beaming picture of the young Prince was taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge herself. The photo was clicked at Anmer Hall, the Cambridge family Retreat on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Prince George is seen dressed in a blue and orange striped polo as he sat on the hood of Land Rover Defender and struck a pose.

The picture garnered over a 13million likes on Instagram, with over 27,000 comments since it was shared two days ago. Kensington Palace released the picture on the official "dukeandducchessofcambridge" Instagram account with the caption '"Turning eight (!) tomorrow. Photo by The Duchess." Royal fans poured in Birthday wishes for the budding Prince in the comment section. Fans also adored Her Highness's photography skills. Besides, few fans also mentioned the stark resemblance between Prince George and his grandmother, the Queen.

Prince George was born to Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2013. According to the British media, he was delivered at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. Along with Prince George, the eldest, there’s his sister, Princess Charlotte, and their little brother, Prince Louis. Being the eldest son of the Duke and the Duchess, the young Prince is third in line to the throne.

Duchess' tribute to late Prince Philip

The Duchess of Cambridge also paid a sweet homage to Queen Elizabeth II's late husband, Prince Philip in the picture. The deceased Duke of Edinburgh had a fondness for cars. He owned a fleet of sports cars including the Land Rover Defender. He is even credited for the modifications in the design of the high-performance vehicle in 2003. The car was used at his funeral in April 2021.

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021. As per Royal history, the late Prince Philip was the longest-serving monarch alongside the Queen. Together they served for a term for over six decades of reign. The Duke of Edinburgh departed for his heavenly abode due to old age, as signed off in the death certificate. During the time, limited members of the Royal Family participated in the funeral due to the ongoing pandemic. Prince Harry flew down from the U.S to attend the funeral.

(Input: Instagram)