UK: Kate Middleton Reminisces About Her Grandmother And Lessons From Her Childhood

UK News

UK's Duchess of Cambridge spoke to Giovanna Fletcher in a special podcast that released on Saturday and talked about he 'amazing granny'.

UK

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, spoke to Giovanna Fletcher in a special podcast that was released on Saturday. In the podcast, the Duchess of Cambridge discussed the importance of the early years of a child and recalled the experiences she had with her grandmother and how she uses those experiences while bringing up her own children.

The Duchess reminisces during a podcast

The Duchess of Cambridge as she is officially known attended and spoke at the 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast and talked about how she has tried to replicate her experiences with her grandmother with her own children.

During the podcast she said, she has an amazing grandmother who devoted a lot of time for her and use to always be engaged with her in all sorts of activities like doing arts and crafts and going into her greenhouse and doing gardening stuff and cooking with them. Kate admitted that she tries to incorporate a lot of those experiences into how she brings up her children.

Read: 'Snake Charmer': Kate Middleton Holds Snake For The First Time In Belfast

Read: Japanese Teen Skater Kihira Defends Title At Four Continents

5 Big Questions

Recently the Duchess of Cambridge launched the 5 Big Questions campaign which is a trailblazing UK-wide survey that aims to better the lives of future generations. The survey that involves 5 Big Questions is a product of eight years of work and research and aims to spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood and wants to give the nation a very unique opportunity to have their say on raising the future of the country.

Read: Prince William, Kate Middleton Join Auschwitz Survivors On Holocaust Memorial Day

Read: William Meets Police Families; Kate On UK Tour

(Image Credit: @Kensingtonroyal/Twitter)

