UK: Kate Middleton Reminisces About Her Grandmother And Lessons From Her Childhood

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, spoke to Giovanna Fletcher in a special podcast that was released on Saturday. In the podcast, the Duchess of Cambridge discussed the importance of the early years of a child and recalled the experiences she had with her grandmother and how she uses those experiences while bringing up her own children.

The Duchess reminisces during a podcast

The Duchess of Cambridge as she is officially known attended and spoke at the 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast and talked about how she has tried to replicate her experiences with her grandmother with her own children.

🎧🎙️ The Duchess of Cambridge has joined @MrsGiFletcher for an episode of ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’ to talk about her landmark #5BigQuestions survey — the special podcast will be released on Saturday 15th February at 4pm GMT pic.twitter.com/cKQacmTZwK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 14, 2020

During the podcast she said, she has an amazing grandmother who devoted a lot of time for her and use to always be engaged with her in all sorts of activities like doing arts and crafts and going into her greenhouse and doing gardening stuff and cooking with them. Kate admitted that she tries to incorporate a lot of those experiences into how she brings up her children.

🎧 Listen to The Duchess of Cambridge talking with @MrsGiFletcher about her #5BigQuestions survey, the importance of the early years, and their shared experiences of parenthood.



Have your say in the biggest ever national conversation on the early years 👇https://t.co/MaMnlxy2sJ pic.twitter.com/qO400ijJm1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 15, 2020

5 Big Questions

Recently the Duchess of Cambridge launched the 5 Big Questions campaign which is a trailblazing UK-wide survey that aims to better the lives of future generations. The survey that involves 5 Big Questions is a product of eight years of work and research and aims to spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood and wants to give the nation a very unique opportunity to have their say on raising the future of the country.

(Image Credit: @Kensingtonroyal/Twitter)