Duke Of Edinburgh Prince Philip Leaves London Hospital After 28 Days

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip has reportedly left London hospital four weeks after being admitted to undergo “test and observations”. The Buckingham Palace is yet to release a formal statement regarding Prince Philip's release from the hospital. At the time of his hospitalisation, Buckingham Palace had not revealed from which “condition” Prince Philip was suffering and why he was being admitted to a hospital. Days later, the Palace said Prince Philip is being treated for an “infection” but did not disclose details of it.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition. The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week,” Buckingham Palace had said at the time of his hospitalisation last month. READ | Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital, says Buckingham Palace

Duke has some pre-existing heart conditions

The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh has some pre-existing heart conditions, which could be one of the reasons behind all the tests that he reportedly underwent after being admitted. Prince Philip was admitted on February 16 and remained there until March 16, the longest time he has spent in the hospital to date.

