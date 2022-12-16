Duke Of Sussex, Harry Blames Mail On Sunday For Meghan's Miscarriage

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has claimed that the stress of Meghan's privacy action against the Mail caused her to miscarry. Further, Prince Harry revealed that Sussexes quit the UK royal duties after his brother, Prince William screamed and shouted at him during the fraught Sandringham summit. Further, the Duke shared that palace wars had left him hurt and heartbroken, claiming that Prince William’s office had deliberately briefed against him and Meghan, despite a promise that was taken by both the brothers not to copy the same tactics allegedly used by Charles’s office.

As the second segment of the "Harry and Meghan" documentary released on December 15, it has brought a new set of statements made by the royal couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, against the royal family. The three new episodes have been released on Netflix in continuation to the previous three which have been released earlier.

Row over the new documentary of Harry and Meghan

In the final three episodes of the Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan", one can witness Prince who has spoken about Meghan’s successful legal action against the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online over the publication of parts of her private letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, reported the Guardian.

“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing. Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that – course we don’t,” Harry said in the new Netflix documentary.

Further, he said that bearing stress had caused the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy had led to the miscarriage. "That miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her," reported the Guardian. While talking about the bitterness of the royal family throughout the exit process, Harry said: “I mean, the saddest part of it was this wedge created between me and my brother so that he’s now on the institution’s side – and I get, part of that I get. I understand, right? That’s his inheritance, so to some extent, it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution.,” reported the Guardian.