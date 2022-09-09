DYK Queen Elizabeth II Celebrated Two Birthdays Every Year? Here's Why

Being a Queen comes with its own privileges with hand and so was the case for Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch who passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 8, at 96. As confirmed by Buckingham Palace, the Queen took her last breath at the Balmoral Castle in the afternoon and will be brought to London on Friday, September 9 for her final journey.

Notably, Queen Elizabeth II recently turned 96 in April, after which her birthday celebrations were carried out with great pomp and displayed not just on a single day, but on two different dates. While the Britain Queen's actual birthday is observed on April 21, she also has an official birthday which is celebrated every year on the second Saturday of June.

But why did the Queen celebrate two birthdays? Read to know more.

Queen Elizabeth's 'actual and official' birthday

Well, it has not been the first time when a Monarch has been carrying out the practice of having two birthdays. The traditions began in 1900 with Queen's great-grandfather, Edward VII (1901-1910). He was born in the month of November, however, due to the unpleasant cold weather had to hold his celebrations on a different day.

As the King wanted to have a big public celebration with a birthday parade which was not possible to do in November, he decided to combine it with an annual military parade, Trooping the Colour, which is held every year in June. Prior to that, in 1748, George II was the first monarch who tied his birthday celebrations to another date in the summer. Later, this was standardised by Edward VII.

Since then, the thing continues to remain in practice.

Queen Elizabeth who was born on April 21, 1926, had been also doing the same. While her actual birthday remains a private affair among her close family members, it is then followed by a huge public celebration in the month of June during the Trooping of Colour parade.

During his while, the Queen arrives at the House Guard's Parade and receives a royal salute before she inspects the troops. Later, there are band performances and procession by the ranks of soldiers. The celebrations include the participation of more than 1400 parading soldiers, 400 horses, and 400 musicians.

Image: AP