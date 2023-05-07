The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Saturday was watched by millions across the globe. Many focused on the grandeur of the celebrations, but one curious lip reader paid close attention to what the royal pair had to say to each other. In a conversation with The Daily Mail, an anonymous lip reader revealed that the King and Queen talked about London's rainy weather, giant crowds and the flags along the procession route as they rode in the Diamond Jubilee Coach.

"Oh look at that," the monarch seemed to say, as his wife looked at the public and said, "Wonderful... marvellous." She then called the number of flags on the roads "super, amazing," as the King added, "It looks wonderful." But at Westminster Abbey, coronation nerves kicked in as the duo appeared to be mostly quiet during the ceremony. Fixing her cloak, the Queen asked a man next to her, "Can you help?" and later responded with a "Thank you".

King Charles admits being 'worried about the time'

When King Charles was asked to "go in now," he appeared to nervously ask, "Wait here? Now?" At another point, he seemed to express that he was "worried about the time" while waiting to step out of the gold carriage. "I mean it's been longer this time," he apparently said, according to the speech reader.

According to another expert Jacqui Press, other members of the royal family also had a lot to say during the historic event. Prince Louis, the five-year-old of Prince William and Kate Middleton, seemed to engage in a conversation with his sister Charlotte during a carriage ride. The royal tiny tot told the Princess, "yes," before telling her, "look waving." According to the lip reader, he also said "Yes of course" as he peeked outside and witnessed royal fans along the coronation procession route.