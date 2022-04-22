EAM Jaishankar Calls On UK PM Boris Johnson, Focus On India-UK Roadmap 2030

After receiving a grand ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar and held discussions on several key factors including the India-UK Roadmap 2030.

Tweeting about the same, the External Affairs Minister shared a picture with the UK Prime Minister and wrote, "Delighted to call on UK PM Boris Johnson during his India visit. Discussed our expanding partnership and implementing the #IndiaUK Roadmap 2030."

Notably, the 'India-UK Roadmap 2030' is a vision aimed by India and UK for committing toward a partnership that delivers for both the countries.

"Our 2030 vision is for revitalised and dynamic connections between our people; re-energised trade, investment and technological collaboration that improves the lives and livelihoods of our citizens; enhanced defence and security cooperation that brings a more secure Indian Ocean Region and Indo-Pacific and India-UK leadership in climate, clean energy and health that acts as a global force for good", says a UK government statement.

UK PM Boris Johnson holds meeting with PM Modi at Hyderabad House

Meanwhile, following his meeting with the foreign minister, Boris Johnson has headed towards Delhi's Hyderabad House with his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is presently taking part in a meeting in the presence of several other officials and ministers. The two prime ministers are having major discussions on India-UK ties and further on ways to enhance the bilateral cooperation between both the countries.

Earlier, he was received by PM Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan following which he received a grand ceremonial reception. The UK Prime Minister who is on a two-visit to India was also accorded a Guard of Honour following which he met his Indian counterpart and several other cabinet ministers present at the event.

Speaking to ANI on the same, Johnson thanked PM Modi for the "fantastic welcome" and further added that things have been good than it was ever before in both countries.

"It is a very auspicious occasion in India-UK friendship and between the two democracies, India being the largest and the UK being one of the oldest. I do not think things have ever been so strong and good between India and the United Kingdom as they are now", he said.

After the meeting concludes, a joint statement will be issued around 1 PM at Hyderabad House.

