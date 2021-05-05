EAM S Jaishankar Joins G7 Meet Virtually Amid 'possible' COVID-19 Cases At The Event

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who is currently in London for the Group of Seven summit, conducted his G7 meeting virtually due to possible COVID-19 positive cases. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote that he is aware of the situation and as a measure of "abundant caution" he has decided to conduct his engagements in the "virtual mode". He also shared a snap of virtual meet and wrote, "So far, yet so near." Sky News has reported that the Indian delegation is self-isolating after two positive COVID tests among them. The report also added that the Indian delegation members were found to be COVID positive on Tuesday (May 4) after PCR tests that were conducted as part of Public Health England's testing programme.

A cyber participation at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

So far, yet so near. pic.twitter.com/kjxqi5mwNx — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2021

Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2021

Boris Johnson on COVID-19 fears at the event

As per the Sky News report, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday morning said that it's very important to try to "continue as much business as you can" as a government. He further added that the UK have a "very important relationship" with India. On being asked whether it had been a mistake to hold the G7 meeting in person, Johnson said that what's happened is the "individuals concerned they're all isolating now". He also said that he will be seeing the Indian foreign minister in the afternoon but that will be a "Zoom exchange".

On May 4, Jaishankar met with UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and signed the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement to facilitate legal travel and encourage talent flows. The MEA shared the images from the in-person meeting on Twitter and said that the agreement was an important outcome for the upcoming virtual summit between India and the UK. Jaishankar termed the meeting with British Home Secretary “fruitful.”

Jaishankar is currently on a four-day visit to the UK from May 3 to 6 and has also met with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London. Blinken and MEA discussed the COVID-19 crisis, vaccine production capacity and supply chains. It is worth mentioning that India is not a G7 member but is among other countries invited to attend the first in-person meeting of the group's foreign ministers in more than two years in London this week.

IMAGE: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar