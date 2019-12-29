Easter Eggs In UK Supermarkets Baffle Shoppers Just Days After Christmas

Just days after the festival of Christmas, shoppers were in for a shock as they saw easter eggs stocked up on shelves in supermarkets across the United Kingdom. Their shock led a few people to share what they felt about the addition of easter eggs and chocolates in supermarkets.

Netizens shocked to find Easter eggs

What the hell? Easter Eggs on Sale already @coop_food Madness pic.twitter.com/q6mOZcevdj — Loves Pink Gin (@Loves_Pink_Gin) December 28, 2019

@waitrose have replaced the mince pies with hot cross buns. We’re most upset as we’re not ready to give up on Christmas yet! — Siân McPhee (@sianmcphee) December 27, 2019

Many people in the UK said that it was not even New Year's Ever and still supermarkets were putting Easter Eggs for a festival that is on April 12, 2020. However, people pointed out that there were still a few options of Christmas chocolates available on shelves.

According to reports, Tesco was still selling Rowntree's Fruit Smarties and Milkybar Buttons with a price tag of 25p. A box of Galaxy Truffles is selling at £1.75. Popular chocolates Ferrero Rocher is also being sold a rock bottom rate of £3. However, the offers are only available to those who physically go and buy the chocolates and not for those who want to order them online.

Easter

Easter comes on April 12 and every year it celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The New Testament of the Bible states that the festival of Easter takes place three days after Jesus Christ was crucified by Romans. The festival is always celebrated on a Sunday and the Sunday before is known as Palm Sunday which marks Christ arriving in Jerusalem. The non-religious aspect of the festival includes the tradition of Easter Eggs which are considered to be a symbol of fertility and birth and the Eater Bunny who gives chocolates to children on Easter.

The history of hot cross buns goes back to the 12th century. It is said that an Anglican monk baked the buns and made a cross on them to commemorate the day of good Friday. Over time the buns gain popularity and became a symbol of the Easter Weekend.

