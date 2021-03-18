Eight Billion Drink Containers Thrown Into Landfill, Burned Or Littered In UK In 1 Year

Over eight billion drinks containers have been dumped in the rivers or seas in the UK that are further sent to the landfill or not recycled in the country in just 365 days or one year, as per a new report. Research conducted by Greenpeace, CPRE and environment group Reloop revealed that in 2019, nearly 40 per cent of containers were just plastic bottles and just under a third were cans and 18 per cent was glass.

Further, in Britain alone, each person throws at least 126 drink containers in a year. In the wake of a drastic increase in water pollution, the groups are now calling for a tough deposit return scheme (DRS) including a financial incentive for people to return their bottles and cans in the form of a cash deposit.

“Once again, we’re calling on the government for an all-in deposit return scheme for drinks containers as the data shows that vast numbers made from glass, PET plastic, metal and board are being landfilled, incinerated or littered,” the groups said. READ | Australian state bans plastic drinking straws and stirrers

“The new data, which looks at the containers used and wasted across the UK in 2019, shows that a move to a deposit return system (DRS), where used containers are returned and a small deposit refunded back to the customer, is more essential than ever,” the statement added. READ | Video: Indonesian woman throws plastic bottle in hippo's mouth, netizens enraged

The report says ‘UK is left behind’

Comparing the deposit return scheme (DRS) in the UK with that of Germany, the groups said that Britain is ‘left behind.” While Germany, as per the report, sees “annual per person wastage figure of just over 21 units”, the UK records 126. “The data makes for uncomfortable reading – especially when we know how much of these ‘wasted’ and ‘lost’ containers find their way into our environment, including the sea. Others go to landfill or are burned: all terrible news for the planet and for the climate crisis, another area that CPRE is passionate about,” the researchers wrote.

A November 2020 research had also determined that the United States and the United Kingdom are the world’s third-largest plastic waste producer globally that together contribute largely to marine plastic pollution. Calling the US and UK as top contributors to the global ocean plastics crisis, the scientists at Ocean Conservancy cited the latest data from the World Bank, saying, that the developed countries outsourced upwards of one million metric tons of plastic waste overseas in 2016, mainly to Asia.

(Image credits: Unsplash)