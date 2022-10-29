Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had a tough time on Friday as he visited a hospital in London. While talking to the patients at Croydon University Hospital in south London, Sunak was confronted by a 77-year-old patient, who asked him why the government has not increased the salary of National Health Service workers, despite their Selfless service to humanity. Sunak, who met NHS workers and posed for smiling selfies with them before being confronted by Catherine Poole, replied gently and assured he would look into the matter.

The incident occurred when Sunak asked her if the nurses were taking care of her or not. Relying on the Prime Minister's question, she said, “They always do. It is a pity you don’t pay them more.” Subsequently, the UK PM said that his government was trying to sort out all the issues regarding raises in their salary. However, the patient did not convince by his answer and said, “No you are not trying," and added that he needs to try harder. In a reply, Sunak promised to “take that away” and remarked on the “very nice team” of staff. "They are, but it’s important because they do very hard work," she again asserted and added it was "not the first time I’ve been in and I’ve always been very satisfied”. Before Sunak could leave the place, she again urged the Prime Minister to “look after” the NHS. "Thank you for letting me know that. Nice to see you, I hope you get home," Sunak told the elderly patient.

Nearly 32,000 nurses may quit this year

It is worth mentioning that the Royal of College of Nursing which contains nearly three lakh staff has called a strike against the incumbent government if their salaries were not hiked. Besides, citing a report by the London Economics consultancy, The Guardian reported that nearly 32,000 nurses warned to quit this year. The nurses argued that the falling NHS pay means they are effectively working “one day a work for free”. Sunak said he would “always support our hard-working nurses” and added: “As we approach the difficult decisions that confront us, we will do so in a way that is fair and compassionate because those are our values.”

Image: Twitter/@RishiSunak