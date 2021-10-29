Emmanuel Macron’s Re-election Hopes Could Escalate Post-Brexit Fishing Row: UK Minister

Amid the post-Brexit fishing row, UK’s environment secretary has claimed that Emmanuel Macron’s hopes of being re-elected president may be driving the diplomatic row with France. While speaking to BBC, George Eustice accused France of using “inflammatory” rhetoric in the escalating dispute over a shortfall in the license for French fishing vessels seeking to operate in the coastal waters of the UK and Jersey. On the other hand, Macron is facing a difficult election in April, and votes in coastal communities, according to The Guardian, will be hard-fought in the coming presidential campaign.

Therefore, Eustice told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, “I don’t know, but there obviously is an election coming up in France, it may be that is a factor in this.”

Eustice remarks come after French authorities penalised two British fishing vessels and detained one at the port amid growing disagreement over fishing licenses that have exacerbated tensions following the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union. France has also hinted at limiting electricity supply to the Channel Islands, which are British Crown possessions off the French coast. On the other hand, the British government has warned France that it will reciprocate if French officials carry out threats made late Wednesday to ban British boats from several French ports and intensify security checks on British ships.

The UK says ‘two can play at that game’ if France imposes sanctions

Eustice recently warned “two can play at that game”, however, he also insisted that the UK had done “nothing wrong” and wanted to defuse the issue. While addressing the flare-up in tensions, Eustice reportedly said that the comments from French authorities were “completely disproportionate, unacceptable and inflammatory”. On the measure threatened by France, the UK minister went on to say that Britain doesn’t know what France will do, adding that Paris has said that they wouldn’t introduce these measures until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, as per the media outlet, UK PM Boris Johnson is set to discuss the post-Brexit row with French President Emmanuel Macron in a “brush-by” meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome. However, Eustice said that the UK would have to deal with whatever it is faced with, even if France’s actions are completely “disproportionate, unacceptable and breach of the agreement”. The environment minister added that Britain want to defuse the issue, but the “truth is we’ve not done anything wrong”. He said that the UK has abided by the terms of the trade and co-operation agreement.

Image: AP