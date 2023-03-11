England Legends Back Gary Lineker After BBC Drops Him As MOTD Host

Hours after English football legend Gary Lineker was suspended from the BBC for allegedly breaching the company’s impartiality guidelines over his criticism of the UK government, the British broadcaster has now landed in a deep crisis after several legendary footballers including Alan Shearer and Ian Wright, decided to boycott it.

The two publicly announced that they would be boycotting BBC’s Saturday show to protest against the broadcaster's decision. The development came after the British public service broadcaster suspended celebrated football presenter Gary Lineker for comparing the Rishi Sunak government’s immigration policy with the 1930s Nazi Germany.

“I have informed the BBC that I won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night,” Alan Shearer informed in a tweet message.

Following the suspension of Lineker, BBC’s flagship show ‘Match of the Day’ will be broadcast without presenters, pundits or its usual commentators this weekend, the broadcaster stated in a statement.

Support pouring in for Gary Linekar

Extending his support to football legend Gary Lineker, the regular pundit and former Manchester City and Aston Villa defender Micah Richards hailed Wright and Shearer for their decision to not turn up for the Saturday show of BBC’s ‘Match of the Day’. “I was not due to be working on MOTD tomorrow, but if I was, I would find myself taking the same decision that Alan Shearer and Ian Wright have,” he tweeted.

Adding his voice to the boycott, former England midfielder and One Show host Jermaine Jenas, like Micah Richards, said he was not doing Saturday’s programme, but that if he was, he would have said no and stood with his fellow pundits and Gary Lineker.

With several football players extending their support to Lineker, former football player Jurgen Klopp is also likely to refuse to speak to the BBC in solidarity with the former England striker amid the ongoing Match of the Day outrage. According to a report by Mirror, EPL team Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may snub the BBC and instead only speak to other broadcasters.

Gary Lineker suspended

In a massive setback, Premier League ‘Match of the Day’ programme will be broadcasted without presenters on Saturday after its main host, Gary Lineker, was suspended by the BBC for breaching impartiality guidelines after he criticised the UK government for its asylum policies. The BBC’s extreme decision was taken after he was criticised by Tory MPs and rightwing media.

“There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?” said Gary Linekar in a tweet.

Following Lineker’s tweet, the BBC said that it considered his "recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines" and he should "keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies".