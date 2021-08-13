England: Over 5 Million Patients On NHS Waiting List Yet To Receive Treatment

In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that the number of individuals waiting for National Health Service (NHS) hospital treatment in England has reached an all-time high of over 5.45 million. Moreover, the statistical figure for the month of June has revealed that the number of those who have been waiting for over two years for treatment has increased.

According to NHS England's Prof Stephen Powis, this summer recorded some of the highest numbers of people registering for medical care. He said that the healthcare service had taken "effective use" of extra resources provided to solve the COVID-19 backlog.

However, the latest NHS England data reveals that the number of people waiting to begin treatment is towering. The data for June shows that the number of people awaiting operations on the NHS waiting list was 5.45 million, up from 5.3 million in the month of May.

In July, ambulances throughout England responded to over a million calls. Furthermore, the processing time was the longest since a new method of logging calls was implemented in 2017.

Details on NHS waiting list

NHS Providers' Chris Hopson told the BBC that the NHS was "going at full pelt" to attempt to clear the delay.

The BBC quoted Hopson as saying that due to the coronavirus pandemic, NHS is dealing with the fact that they are lagging below almost 8,000 beds compared to their earlier usual amount of beds. He added that hospitals also have fewer medical personnel as several among them are self-isolating.

Describing the situation, Hopson said that England is also in the midst of peak leave season at a time a significant number of people are seeking immediate and emergency treatment. Presently, there are almost 5,000 COVID patients occupying hospital beds in the country.

Talking about the COVID-19 scenario in the United Kingdom, the country reported 33,074 new cases between August 11 and August 12, with a total of 94 deaths recorded.

(Image: Unsplash)

