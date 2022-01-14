England Reduces COVID-19 Self Isolation Period To Five Days After Negative LFD Tests

The United Kingdom government has issued new guidelines for home isolation of COVID-19 patients in England. Under the new guidelines, people self-isolating with coronavirus now have the option to reduce their self-isolation period after five days. From Monday, 17 January, people will be able to leave self-isolation after they test negative in rapid lateral flow tests on day 5 and day 6 and they do not have a fever.

Under the new guidelines, if the people test positive in the rapid lateral flow tests, they need to remain in isolation until they have two negative test reports taken on two separate days. If people get a positive test result on day 6 and day 7, they need to get themselves tested on day 7 and day 8 and so on until day 10. The default isolation continues to remain 10 days for people who get infected with COVID-19. The government in the statement informed that the decision has been taken after considering the model from the United Kingdom Security Agency.

People need to wear face masks after they leave self isolation

For people who end self-isolation on or after day 6, the government has "strongly advised" them to wear face masks and reduce close contact with people in crowded or poorly ventilated places. The government has also recommended that people who leave self-isolation on day 6 to work from home if they can do so and reduce contact with people who are at high risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19.

According to the government, the new guidelines will help in running essential public services and supply chains in the winter. Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid in the statement informed that the decision to cut the self-isolation period has been taken after analysing all the evidence. Sajid Javid called on the people to get themselves tested in order to have more freedom in the UK.

"These 2 tests are critical to these balanced and proportionate plans and I would urge everyone to take advantage of the capacity we’ve built up in tests so we can restore more freedom to this country, whilst we are keeping everyone safe," Sajid Javid said in a statement.

Speaking at the parliament, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid said that they are witnessing COVID-19 cases falling in London and the East of England. He further pointed out that the coronavirus cases continue to increase in other parts of the country. Javid emphasised that the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 is more transmissible and can lead to a rise in hospitalisations.

He said that around 17,000 COVID-19 patients have already been hospitalised in England. He added that due to the lag between COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations, the NHS will continue to remain under pressure over the next few weeks. He mentioned that they have not witnessed an increase in patients admitted to intensive care units due to complications from COVID-19 in this wave of infections.

