England Reports Fivefold Increase In Cases Of Children Swallowing Magnets

Over a period of five years, there has been a fivefold increase in magnet ingestion in younger children which has contributed to a rise in hospitalizations in London. Most of the time, the object passes out of the body naturally without incident. However, button batteries and small permanent magnets are certain types of children’s toys that have been associated with complications. There was an increase in such ingestions even before the pandemic began, said Dr Hemanshoo Thakkar from the department of paediatric surgery, Evelina London Children’s hospital, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS foundation trust, London. This can be due to the popularisation of digital marketing of toys.

Magnet ingestion- a common phenomenon in England

According to the reports by The Guardian, Dr Thakkar said that the doctors rarely see two magnets as they usually end up seeing five or six together as children tend to grasp a lot of them. He further added that most cases they have had are 20+. He said that this can be attributed to the way the toys are marketed. CIting an example he said that YouTube popularises these toys without giving the official warnings behind them.

During the time period between January 2016 and December 202, there was an increase of 56 per cent in foreign body ingestion. Also, during this period, 251 children, with 93 coin, 52 magnet and 42 button battery cases ingested, were admitted across four children’s surgical centres in the south-east of England. The hospitals were Evelina London children’s hospital, King’s College hospital, St George’s University hospitals and the Royal Alexandra children’s hospital. In the year 2016, the four centres recorded four cases of magnets being ingested, compared with 25 in 2020.

During this period, one of the cases of the 42 cases of button battery ingestion was treated using surgery for retrieval. Overall, 10 out of 251 patients had surgical complications following the retrieval of the objects. Also, magnets caused 80 per cent of those complications.

(Image Credits: Unsplash/PTI)