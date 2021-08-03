England To Tweak NHS COVID-19 App To Limit 'Pingdemic' Outrage Over Isolation Rules

Boris Johnson government has decided to ‘tweak’ the NHS COVID-19 app to make it less sensitive and send out lesser pings to the people to isolate in case they come in contact with the coronavirus infected person. The move comes after the British government was widely criticized for the UK’s ‘pingdemic’ that confined millions of people at homes, causing a critical workforce shortage. According to the British media reports, the new home confinement rule will now be eased, and those who are fully vaccinated with a two-shot regime will be allowed to take the COVID-19 test instead of having to isolate in England. The app will be effectively updated on August 16.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told reporters that the newly updated app will reduce the self-isolation for those who test negative and will instead more robustly protect those at risk. The decision was made after the business owners complained that the staff had to self-isolate after receiving the ping from the app even when they were not the COVID-19 spreaders. The app therefore will now look for the contacts of those who test positive to the coronavirus from at least two days prior rather than the five days.

According to the England health ministry, the app has been useful in preventing nearly 2,000 cases per day since July 21 within the three weeks due to the self-isolation alerts. A record of 70,000 alerts was sent asking the citizens to quarantine after contact tracing. An analysis from the app, as per the British media reports, generated up to 60 percent compliance to the alerts. UK’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said in a statement that the NHS app was effective in preventing 1,600 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The pings however had been the subject of controversy and Wales will be the first to go lenient on the compliance to the self-isolating alerts.

Pingdemic pushed UK food supply chains 'on the edge of failing'

Last month, UK’s food supply chains were pushed “right on the edge of failing,” the brit suppliers complained, due to alleged out-of-control coronavirus self-isolating alerts ‘Pingdemic.” With staff isolated due to the NHS app’s alerts, there was a dearth of food items at supermarkets and an acute food shortage. Across several industrial areas, the workforce suddenly went missing after the “self-isolation alerts” were sent off from the UK NHS COVID-19 app.

The employee shortfall left the food chain suppliers, wholesalers, haulers, and managers across various markets confused and wondering, unable to meet the demands of the market. Hundreds of thousands of workers on July 21 were sent an alert or “ping” to self-isolate after they were found to have come in contact with someone infected with the COVID-19. This led to an unforeseen shrinkage in the availability of staff workers in the supermarkets. UK's chancellor, Rishi Sunak acknowledged people's frustration speaking to the British press as he said that health secretary Javid was looking at an “appropriate, balanced and proportionate” approach for the NHS COVID-19 app.