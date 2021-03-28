England Warned Not To 'squander The Gains' Made Against COVID-19 Amid Easing Of Lockdown

The COVID-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom to be eased from March 29 as people up to a group of six or two households will now be allowed to meet each other in the park or a garden. The people however have been advised to keep following COVID-19 protocols amid the greater freedom that will be allowed in the nation. NHS England national medical director Professor Stephen Powis has hailed the people for making progress against the virus but has warned that the virus can "wreak more havoc".

NHS director warns people

Professor Stephen Powis said that the COVID-19 can still create havoc and "ill health on a significant scale" due to the new variants. He has issued a warning before the ease of restrictions. He said that the prospects look "brighter and positive" but easing "does not mean job done", he wrote in the Sunday Telegraph. He further said that we have made progress and we should not do something that would "squander the gains" we have made. He said that we need to have control over our nerves so that everyone gets back to normal life. Prof Powis' warning comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the lockdown will be eased on schedule.

Lockdown restrictions eased

Boris Johnson during a discussion at the Conservatives virtual spring forum on March 27 has declared that the next phase in the COVID-19 roadmap is on track. The Prime Minister said that there is "nothing in the data" that suggests easing of lockdown restrictions should halt. Johnson said that a "third wave" is being witnessed in parts of Europe and the experience has taught him that it could hit the UK "three weeks later". He said that he was looking forward to going to the barbers. He acknowledged cases could increase again as restrictions are relaxed but he said the difference this time is that the rise would be "sufficiently mitigated" by the vaccine.

(Image Credits: Pixabay/Unsplash/Representative Image)