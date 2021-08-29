England's COVID Cases 26 Times Higher Than 2020, Reveals ONS Study

COVID-19 cases in England are 26 times higher than they were at this period of time last year, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The data of ONS shows that the weekly estimated COVID-19 infections jumped from 28,200 in late August 2020 to 7,56,900 for the same period this month. Meanwhile, scientists in the country warned that reopening of the schools in the country this week will see a further surge in cases, reported The Guardian. The Boris Johnson-led government had eased restrictions after more than 70% of adults were fully vaccinated. However, according to the Office for National Statistics data (ONS), last month, hospitalisations rose for the first time since March this year.

One in 70 people found infected with COVID-19 in August

The latest data is also mounting pressure on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to approve the deployment of booster jabs for vulnerable people. The ministries in the United Kingdom have also backed extending the vaccinations to most 12 to 15-year-olds in the country, reported The Guardian. The government is still waiting for the final advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on the booster jabs. "In the week ending 20 August, the ONS estimated that 7,56,900 people in the United Kingdom were infected with Covid-19, which means one person in 70," Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at Reading University, told The Guardian.

UK is one of the most affected countries by Delta the variant

According to the health ministry's data, the UK is one of the worst-hit countries due to due to the Delta variant with over 6.7 million COVID-19 cases and over 1,32,600 fatalities since last year. The country has also relaxed quarantine rules for foreigners, however, authorities this week had added Thailand and Montenegro to the 'red list' requiring travellers who return from these countries to be under mandatory quarantine. However, a study published on Friday in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases, stated that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant had about double the risk of hospitalization compared to those infected with the Alpha variant.

(Image Credits: AP)