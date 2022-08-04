England’s Euro 2022 Squad Pens Letter To Rishi Sunak & Liz Truss, Call For 'real Change'

After winning UEFA Women's Euro 2022, England's team has penned a letter to prime ministerial candidates, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss. In the letter, the players have asked Truss and Sunak for a change to ensure that their win is ''just the beginning." In the letter, the women's team said that they want every young girl to play football. The letter signed by all members of the squad has been released on Twitter.

'We are looking to the future, we want to create real change'

“Throughout the Euros, we as a team spoke about our legacy and goal to inspire a nation. Many will think that this has already been achieved, but we see this as only the beginning. We are looking to the future. We want to create real change in this country and we are asking you, if you were to become Prime Minister on 5 September, to help us achieve that change," the team wrote in a letter.

The women's team have asked the next Prime Minister of the UK “to make it a priority to invest into girls’ football in schools. In the letter signed by 23 members of the team, the Lionesses stressed that the women's team has come a long way and added that it still has a long way to go. They noted that it is the first time that England became European Champions. In the letter, the players called for ensuring that all the girls get access to physical education for a minimum of 2 hours a week and they must be given resources to ave football sessions.

Furthermore, they stressed that girls must be allowed to play football in physical education less and they deserve to play one day for their nation. They called for investing in and supporting physical education teachers. It further said, "Currently only 63% of girls can play football in PE lessons. The reality is we are inspiring young girls to play football, only for many to end up going to school and not being able to play. According to the women's squad, this was experienced while growing up when they were often stopped from playing football, however, despite the odd ss they continued to play football. Notably, Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are in the race to become UK Prime Minister. Notably, the winner of the leadership contest will be announced on 5 September.

“This is an opportunity to make a huge difference. A change that will impact millions of young girls’ lives. We - the 23 members of the England Senior Women’s Euro squad - ask you to make it a priority to invest into girls’ football in schools, so that every girl has the choice,” the team wrote in a letter.

